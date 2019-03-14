“Justice On Trial: Black Lives Matter Too” play comes to Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Chad Cooper Company on Broadway hosts their “Justice On Trial: Black Lives Matter Too” play on 15 March 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Douglass Theater.

Written, produced, and directed by Chad Lawson Cooper, the life-changing stage production takes place in a courtroom setting where two civil rights attorneys are suing the U.S. Justice Department for reparations for the descendants of slaves.

Various Macon-based professionals and community servants were cast into major roles for the play.

“We’re bringing back time travel witnesses, like Harriet Tubman, Medgar Evers, and Emmett Till in full character, to tell their stories to a modern-day courtroom,” said Cooper.

The play features Alicia Robinson Cooper who is also known for her powerhouse voice.