Phase two of improvements begin at Delores A. Brooks Recreation Center

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The East Macon Youth Baseball League and Macon-Bibb County celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony for Delores Brooks Recreation Center Thursday morning.

The ceremony marks the start of the second phase of improvements for the recreation center.

- Advertisement -

The new improvements include the following:

A new entrance for the building

Better accessibility for the disabled

New restrooms

Renovations throughout the building

“Hopefully everything will be done and everything will be up in running by October,” Splost Committee Chairman Theron Ussery said.