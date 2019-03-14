Phase two of improvements begin at Delores A. Brooks Recreation Center

By
Rashaad Vann
-
0
Delores Brooks Center

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The East Macon Youth Baseball League and Macon-Bibb County celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony for Delores Brooks Recreation Center Thursday morning.

The ceremony marks the start of the second phase of improvements for the recreation center.

The new improvements include the following:

  • A new entrance for the building
  • Better accessibility for the disabled
  • New restrooms
  • Renovations throughout the building

“Hopefully everything will be done and everything will be up in running by October,” Splost Committee Chairman Theron Ussery said.

