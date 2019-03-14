Rain moves in overnight ahead of cold front

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – It will be a warm and dry day today, but clouds and rain chances will be increasing as we head into the overnight hours.

TODAY.

Our warming trend continues this afternoon as most areas across Middle Georgia will see the 80’s for this first time this month. Much like yesterday, we will start the day off with a mix of sun and clouds, but as we head into the evening and overnight hours cloud cover across our area will be on the rise. By tonight I do expect for Middle Georgia to be dealing with a mostly cloudy sky and unseasonably warm temperatures. The average overnight low for this time of year is 44° and we will be running fifteen to twenty degrees above that tonight.

TOMORROW.

The cold front we have been talking about for the past several days finally makes it to our area tomorrow! Tomorrow morning we will be dealing with a mostly cloudy sky and warm temperatures to start the day. I do expect there to be a few isolated showers for the morning commute, but scattered showers hold off until the late morning hours tomorrow. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low to middle 70’s while overnight low temperatures will fall into the upper 40’s under a partly cloudy sky.

WEEKEND.

We have a dry weekend in store just in time for St. Patrick’s Day! On Saturday we will see a cloudy start to the day, but by the afternoon the sun will mix in with the clouds and temperatures will rise into the lower 60’s. On Sunday, more sunshine will be in the forecast as temperatures will once again be in the middle 60’s.

