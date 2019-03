WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- A loaded handgun was found at Northside High School in Warner Robins Thursday.

According to Jennifer Parson with the Warner Robins Police Department, Officials at the school located the gun in 19 year-old Rodquerrius McGhee’s backpack during an administrative search.

McGhee was arrested and charged with having a Weapon on School Grounds, and two counts of Simple Battery.