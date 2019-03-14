MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Alexander II Math and Science Magnet School celebrated Albert Einstein’s birthday.

This day is important to Alexander II because Albert Einstein is the school’s mascot.

Students participated in activities during class and learned facts about Einstein.

Fourth-grade teacher Leslie Lowe Brown did some creative work with her students.

Brown says it’s important to recognize Einstein’s birthday. It’s also important to educate the students on one of the most famous mathematicians and scientists.