New storm-water program may cost residents money

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Macon-Bibb Commissioners ask that Macon Water Authority (MWA) take over the county’s sewage drain systems that the county currently manages.

If MWA agrees to the commissioners’ resolution that was asked at Tuesday’s committee meeting, it may cost homeowners more money.

The storm-water systems throughout the county are falling apart.

In the fall, investigators cited the county for 21 violations due to old eroded pipes and pollution.

The county asks that MWA create a storm-water management program.

“I think the county sees that the Macon Water Authority may be better suited for the delivery management and the maintenance of those services and rehabilitation of the infrastructure,” MWA Director Tony Rojas said.

To pay for the rehabilitation and maintenance of the new storm systems, the county asks that MWA have a separate storm-water fee between $5 and $7 added to residents’ water bills.