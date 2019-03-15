Daybreak Interview – Going green for Super Saturday in Dublin

MACON, Ga (WMGT/41NBC) – It’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend and one Middle Georgia community is going all out. The city of Dublin has been green the entire month of March, but it’s taking it to a whole new level during the holiday weekend.

Rebecca McWilliam and Miriam Ponton, from Visit Dublin, Ga, visited Daybreak to talk about Super Saturday. It’s a day where people can take part in several St. Patrick’s Day themed events.

For more information on the events you can head to this address: https://www.visitdublinga.org

Click on the video for the full interview.