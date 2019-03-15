Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responding to threat at Mount de Sales Academy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a threat at Mount de Sales Academy.

Someone posted a threatening message on the school’s a YouTube page this morning. It reads, “I’m shooting up the school today. Leave while you can.”

The school alerted parents via text that the sheriff’s office advised them to evacuate students and that parents would be allowed to pick them up from a different location after investigators gave them clearance.

