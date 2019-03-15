Bleckley deputies searching Ocmulgee River for missing person

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several law enforcement agencies are looking for a person who went missing while boating on the Ocmulgee River Thursday.

Bleckley County sheriff Kris Coody tells 41NBC the Bleckley County 911 Center got a call just after 9 Thursday night about someone being stranded on the Ocmulgee River due to their boat having mechanical issues.

The caller told the 911 operator the boat operator’s cell phone was dead.

Bleckley deputies responded to Dykes Landing after requesting a search and rescue effort from Bleckley County EMA.

The boat was found, but the person said to be on board was not. An “extensive” and “exhaustive” search went late into the night and resumed at daylight Friday, but the person has still not been found.

The Bleckley County EMA, Georgia State Patrol Aviation Unit, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Houston County EMA and Americus-Sumter Fire and Rescue have all assisted in the search.

Cody says authorities know who the missing person is.

Call the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 934-4545 if you have any information.