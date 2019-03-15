Calm and cool weather on the way for the weekend

Not much to say about the forecast heading into the weekend. The cold front moved through this afternoon bringing much cooler weather to the entire southeast and taking any noticeable chances for rain with it. Expect a very nice weekend on the way, but be ready for cool evenings and high temperatures well below what we have seen for this week. Cool weather looks to hang around for the start of Spring as well!



As far as St. Patrick’s Day is concerned, plenty of sunshine will be on the way with temperatures starting in the 40’s and warming into the 60’s by the late afternoon.

