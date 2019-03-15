Man charged with murdering Macon man Thursday night

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators arrested and charged a man with murder for the fatal shooting of a Macon man.

Investigators say 31-year-old Javarius Davis of Macon was charged with the murder of 21-year-old Deshafore Hicks.

- Advertisement -

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Thursday around 6 p.m. near the corner of Houston Avenue and Villa Crest Avenue.

Investigators say Davis shot Hicks outside of a home on Villa Crest Avenue. Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene.

Davis is being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Officr at (478)751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1(877)68-CRIME.