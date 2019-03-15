Man hospitalized after being stabbed at Warner Robins restaurant

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in the hospital after being stabbed at a restaurant Friday night.

Warner Robins police tell 41NBC a 37-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen at about 6 o’clock at the Subway restaurant located at 600 Russell Parkway.

He was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Police say a “possible suspect” has been identified.

Officers believe a confrontation in the 100 block of Hazel Drive led up to the stabbing and that the two people involved knew each other.

Call Detective DelGiomo at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.