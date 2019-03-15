Warner Robins church hosting free Mental Health Symposium Saturday

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – About one in five adults in the United States experiences mental illness each year, according to the National Alliance on Mental Health.

“The Winning Church” is doing its part to help people deal with mental illness by hosting a free Mental Health Symposium Saturday.

- Advertisement -

Speakers will include Dr. Cesar Figueroa, a board-certified psychiatrist and medical director at Coliseum Hospital in Macon; Rev. Sheryl Denise Armstrong, the founder of New Life Pastoral Care and Counseling Services; and Dorothy M. Mack, PA-C, a board-certified physician assistant.

Figueroa, Armstrong and Mack will discuss topics including Understanding Stress Management, Substance Abuse, Suicide, Understanding the Stigma of Mental Illness and How it Affects People Seeking Help, and Understanding Postpartum Depression.

The Winning Church is located at 641 Walnut Street.

Related Article: Teen in serious condition after being hit

Call Ann Shelton, Health and Wellness Ministry Coordinator at The Winning Church, at (229) 376-3679 for more information.