Bleckley County shows support for local “The Voice” contestant

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -A small Middle Georgia town with big talent is getting national attention. “The Voice” contestant Rebecca Howell comes from Cochran.

Howell, 18, started singing in the 5th-grade at her dad’s church.

From winning state fair singing contests to school choir competitions, Howell now gets ready for her next performance. This time on the national stage.

“I’m just so thankful that ‘The Voice’ has given her an opportunity,” Howell’s former high school music and drama teacher Kelli Greer said.

“We were actually at State Beta and I heard her typing away on her computer at like 1 a.m. I woke up and was like Rebecca what are you doing? She said ‘I’m actually filling out my application for ‘The Voice,'” Howell’s friend Tori Little said.

From humble beginnings at Bleckley County High School to being on Team Kelly, Howell’s friends, family, and the community couldn’t be more excited to see her make it on “The Voice”.

“The support around town is amazing. I love how one person has brought our community even closer,” Little said.

Since Rebecca Howell’s blind audition March 12th, she’s had one million views on “The Voice” YouTube page.

Howell has almost two million on “The Voice” Facebook page. Howell is number 14 on Twitter’s trending list.

“The Voice” airs Monday at 8 p.m. on 41NBC.