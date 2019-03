DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT ) – Downtown Dublin has your St. Patrick’s Day needs covered with a Super Saturday festival.

Super Saturday starts with a road race at Dublin High School that goes through downtown.

- Advertisement -

You can also expect the following:

A parade

food vendors

Inflatable bounce houses

An arts and crafts festival

Jason Keyton, the co-chairman of the St Patrick’s Day festival, encourages children and adults to attend the festivities.

The fun starts at 9 a.m.