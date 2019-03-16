Kay Road Elementary holds annual Career Awareness Day

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Kay Road Elementary School held its Career Awareness Day for the 11th year in a row.

Pre-K through 5th-grade students participated in this event.

Volunteers spoke with students about career choices and answered questions.

By using models, demos, and visual aids, the speakers demonstrated what an everyday agenda looks like in that specific field.

School counselor Josey Allen says this is a great experience that allows students to figure out what they want to do when they get older.