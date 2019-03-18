Businesses in Dublin raided for gambling violations

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two businesses in Dublin were raided Monday after evidence of illegal cash payouts from gambling machines.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two businesses in Dublin were raided Monday after evidence of illegal cash payouts from gambling machines.

The GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Dublin Police Department, executed search warrants at the Quick Stop #3 and Dublin Food IGA, both on North Jefferson Street.

- Advertisement -

During an investigation, it was discovered businesses operating Coin Operated Amusement Machines or COAMS, where customers were receiving cash payouts for winning credits. In Georgia, COAMS must be properly licensed by the Georgia Lottery and credits may only be redeemed for lottery tickets and/or store merchandise.

While searching the stores, agents collected evidence related to crimes of commercial gambling and seized monetary assets gained from the illegal use of gaming machines.

Multiple arrests are pending.