Central City Park cleans up for Cherry Blossom Festival

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The entrance to Central City Park has undergone a makeover.

Downtown Macon is getting ready for the Cherry Blossom Festival. This means litter pick up, hanging lanterns, and painting pink flowers on the ground.

- Advertisement -

The entrance to Central City Park has added greenery and windmills which makes the monument more appealing.

Joey Fernandez, a community volunteer, spent close to 15 hours sprucing up the area. He plans to do more before the festival begins.

Everything is on schedule for the Cherry Blossom Festival. Plan to see more decorations as the festival nears.