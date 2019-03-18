Cooler weather sticks around through the week

A cold front pushed through the southeast this afternoon, but did not bring any rain with it. We will continue to stay dry through the rest of the week.

Tomorrow:



After a cool start, we will slowly warm into the low 60’s. This is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. The front will keep breezy conditions in the area as well, with gusts getting as high as 20 mph.

Allergies:



The pollen count will remain high through much of the rest of the week. The main contributors will be birch, juniper, and oak. The lack of rainfall will likely keep the pollen around through the weekend.

Next 7 Days:



With the arrival of spring on Wednesday we will see temperatures warming into the mid 60s with 70’s by the weekend. This will be perfect for the start of the Cherry Blossom Festival! Rain chances will likely increase by next week.