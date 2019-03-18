MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins woman was arrested last week and charged with burglary.



Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call in the 9000 block of Hawkinsville Road Friday around 10:30 a.m.



- Advertisement -

Deputies say the caller saw a suspicious maroon pickup truck parked behind the house.

Deputies found items from the house in the bed of the truck. They also located the suspect walking away from the residence.

Deputies say the suspect had the keys to the truck in her pocket. She also left her driver’s license in the truck.

Related Article: Arrest made in Bass Pro Shop burglary

Sheriff’s deputies identified the woman as 41-year-old Andra Marie Mandicino of Warner Robins.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office charged Mandicino with Burglary and Possession of Tools for Commission of a Crime. Deputies took Mandicino to the Bibb County Jail.

Anyone with information

If you have information about this incident, please call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751 -7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.