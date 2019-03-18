MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb Sheriff’s deputies need your help identifying the man in the surveillance still.

Deputies say the man was caught shoplifting from the Dollar General. The incident happened at the 3700 block of Auto Theft Saturday around 8 a.m.

Deputies say the man was driving a stolen black 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche. They say the man stole the truck Wednesday around 7 a.m.

Deputies describe the suspect as a black male possibly in his 30’s wearing a gray hoodie. They say the auto theft occurred in the parking lot of 3248 Napier Avenue.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies say they recovered the stolen vehicle at the 2300 block of Monroe Avenue around 10 a.m. Saturday, shortly after the theft at Dollar General.

Anyone with information

If you can help identify the suspect, please call Captain George Meadows at (478) 747-3278 or email him at gmeadows@maconbibb.us.

Auto Theft Case # 2019-25827

Dollar General Case # 2019-27028

You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.