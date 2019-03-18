MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that happened around 1 a.m. Saturday at Highland Hills Apartments on Gray Highway.



Deputies say they responded to a welfare check and found 50-year-old Paula Maria Cunha unresponsive.

Sheriff’s deputies say Cunha was dead on the scene according to the Bibb County Coroner’s Office. Deputies say they are investigating the case as a suspicious death until they determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information

If you have information about this incident, please call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751 -7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.