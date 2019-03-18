Mostly dry week ahead

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A dry and weak cold front will pass through today bringing with it even drier air.

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

The cold front that is going to move through our region later today will not have much of an impact on our weather conditions other than it will reinforce drier and slightly cooler air to Middle Georgia. Temperatures this afternoon will be running about five degrees below normal as high temperatures for the day will be in the middle 60’s across the viewing area. With a dry air mass today we will see lots of sunshine and just a few clouds. Clear conditions continue this evening and that will allow temperatures to cool off quickly as soon as the sun sets. Overnight low temperatures are expected to be in the middle 30’s.

TOMORROW.

More of the same is in store for Tuesday following the cold frontal passage on Monday. It will be a little cooler on Tuesday afternoon, but once again we will be dealing with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 60’s with plentiful sunshine. Overnight lows will be right back in the middle 30’s under a mostly clear sky.

REST OF WORK WEEK AND BEYOND.

We stay dry for most of the seven day forecast, but a weak cold front will approach Middle Georgia during the afternoon and evening hours on Thursday bringing with it an extremely slim chance of seeing an isolated shower. The main consensus among models at the moment is that this moisture deprived front will begin to break down as it moves closer to our region, resulting in an unnoticeable pattern change. I am not ready to remove rain chances completely, but I have dropped them all the way down to 10% for Thursday.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).