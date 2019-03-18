Non-profit expands Warner Robins public transportation

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins non-profit is working to expand the city’s public transportation services.

Over the past few years, the Warner Robins Housing Authority helped transport members of their community to work and school.

- Advertisement -

Currently, there are two bus routes that drive thru the urban areas of the city. Educare Center Inc. CEO Spring Rosati says she wants to expand services.

To meet that goal, Rosati has bought the Warner Robins Housing Authority’s two buses. The Housing Authority had a similar transportation program and wanted to give it up.

Rosati says she took on the Housing Authority’s program.

Related Article: National Prayer Breakfast for United States military men and women

“Things are really hard for people who cannot own a car so we’re trying to expand it to find more routes and not just with the two that we have,” she said.

Rosati says they’ve gone from 35 stops to 77 stops.