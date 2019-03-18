MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County leaders say pedestrian fatalities happen far too often. The Macon-Bibb Pedestrian Safety Review Board is launching a digital survey, and they’re asking you to take part in it.

Bob Harden lives in the Shirley Hills neighborhood off Gray Highway. He says his neighborhood needs some attention from the county.

“Once you get past a certain point there’s no sidewalks, no street lights, no crosswalks, no traffic calming devices like speed humps. We desperately need them,” Harden said.

The Macon-Bibb Pedestrian Safety Review Board is launching its interactive map to collect data from people who know their area best.

Chairman Tom Ellington says the interactive map is a process for the Vision Zero Action Plan.

By heading to the website to report pedestrian safety concerns, you can choose from options like mission sidewalks, curb ramps for wheelchairs, dangerous intersections, and more.

“What I hope to see with all future projects would be a system takes in account everyone that uses it whether it’s pedestrians, bicyclists, or drivers,” Ellington said

You have until March 31st to take the survey. Ellington says they will present plans and the data collected in front of the commission, and work to make improvements.

To register and submit concerns, click here.