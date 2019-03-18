MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman involved in a single car accident died on Saturday.

Medical Center, Navicent Health notified the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office that 63-year-old Judy Simmons died Saturday night around 9 o’clock.



The original story

Deputies say Judy and 76-year-old Samuel Simmons were involved in a fatal single-car accident that occurred on I-75 southbound. The accident happened at the Eisenhower Parkway exit ramp around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies say that it was reported Samuel exited I-75 onto Eisenhower Pkwy when his Suzuki Grand Vitara swerved off the ramp. The SUV struck a sign and a tree.

Deputies say Samuel died on the scene.



Samuel was the driver of the SUV and Judy was the passenger.

Bibb County deputies are investigating the accident. Anyone with information about this accident can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.