Daybreak Interview – Cherry Blossom Festival Pink Pancake Breakfast

MACON, Ga (WMGT/41NBC) – Believe it or not, the International Cherry Blossom Festival in Macon kicks off this Friday.

The city is transformed into a pink wonderland and festival goers can get a taste of it with the annual pink pancake breakfast.

Macon-Bibb County Fire Chief, Marvin Riggins, visited Daybreak to talk about it.

The pink pancake breakfast is Saturday March 23rd and March 30th from 7 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the United Building in Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive in Macon. It’s $5 for adults and $3 for children 5 and under.

