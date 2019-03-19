MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are searching for a woman who stole an ambulance from Medical Center, Navicent Health Saturday.
An employee was still in the back of the vehicle when it was stolen.
It happened around 8:30 near Pio Nono Avenue.
Bibb County deputies say the employee was re-stocking the back of the ambulance on New Street when a woman jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off.
She drove to the area of Braswell Lane and Patterson Street where she jumped out.
The employee was not harmed.
“We are very grateful that no one was harmed during this incident,” the hospital said in a statement. “We will not provide further comment on an active law enforcement investigation.”
Anyone with information
Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 if you can help solve this case.