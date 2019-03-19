Man charged with child molestation after being cut by sword

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies say a woman cut a man with a sword after she says she found him molesting her 5-year-old child.



Deputies were called to a home on Strawberry Lane in Macon on Tuesday after a woman reported that her 25-year-old boyfriend, John Lawarren Williams, molested her child.

The incident report says the woman cut Williams with a sword, and he was treated for a minor cut to his hand.

He turned himself in to the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office and is being held at the Twiggs County Jail. He’s charged with aggravated child molestation and cruelty to children.