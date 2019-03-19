MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More than 160 Middle Georgians signed up for a “sleepout” last Thursday as part of Daybreak’s sixth annual fundraiser.

The event raised $160,431 for the resource center on Walnut Street.

- Advertisement -

Director sister Theresa Sullivan says the event is an opportunity to show solidarity with Macon’s homeless residents and to reflect on what it means to be homeless.

“It enables us every day to provide showers, to provide breakfast, to provide computer labs for case managers, and to work with our people in finding jobs,” Sullivan said.