Nutrition professionals compete in State Culinary Arts Competition at Helms College

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More than two dozen nutrition professionals from 16 Georgia school districts squared off in the Georgia School Nutrition Association’s State Culinary Arts Competition at Helms College Tuesday.

Contest Coordinator Ann Hamner says the local district winners were looking to represent their programs with their healthy recipes and bring home the State Culinary Award.

- Advertisement -

“The individuals participating today come from all over the state,” Hamner says. “They’ve already won at the local level and won at the regional level which got them here.”

The competition recognizes exceptional culinary skills of school nutrition professionals who have created recipes that must follow federal nutrition guidelines for school meals.

According to GeorgiaSchoolNutrition.com, categories included:

Mash up with Mushrooms – Breakfast or Lunch Entrée

– Breakfast or Lunch Entrée Nutty with Peanuts – Really cracking them up – Breakfast or Lunch Entrée or Side

– Really cracking them up – Breakfast or Lunch Entrée or Side Let’s Dip – Shaking it up with vegetable or fruit sauces/dips to help encourage fresh vegetable and fruit consumption

Related Article: GHSA Basketball Championships returning to Macon in 2019

First place took home $250. Second place won $175 and third place won $100.

The attendees’ favorite won $50.

All winners also took home certificates.