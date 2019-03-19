UPDATE: Levi’s Call canceled, suspect in custody

UPDATE: The Levi’s Call has been canceled. The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, Curtis Bernard Hall, is in custody.

GREENVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 3-year-old Cayden Anthony.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say Cayden was abducted by Curtis Bernard Hall Tuesday morning.



The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office has activated a Levi’s Call Alert.

Deputies say Hall is believed to be traveling in a silver, 2008 Honda Accord. The car has a temporary tag.

Call 911 or the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 572-3809 if you see Cayden or Hall.

