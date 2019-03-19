Macon-Bibb NAACP tackles probation process, marijuana charges

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb NAACP is taking on the state’s probation process when it comes to marijuana charges.

President Gwenette Westbrooks says the organization has been monitoring state court probation for years because of several complaints.

She says a young man on probation for a misdemeanor was arrested last week after the NAACP sent an email to the court regarding a probation officer.

Westbrooks says the officer threatened their probationer, saying that if he didn’t come back with money, he would not be counted as showing up, and a warrant would be issued for his arrest.

“This type of behavior is unacceptable,” Westbrooks said. “The constitution says if a person is unable to pay, he should not be incarcerated solely because of financial or poverty reasons.”

Westbrooks says the NAACP is asking for an outside agency to investigate probation fees.