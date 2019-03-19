MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man was arrested on multiple drug charges Monday.



Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies saw a Nissan Versa with a headlight out while patrolling near Sylvian Drive around 11:30 p.m.

Deputies pulled the car over and found that 35-year-old Joshua Scott Henry had an expired license. They say they noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside of the car.

Deputies found the following items in the car:

Several zip lock bags containing smaller baggies of marijuana

Digital scales

Two mason jars with more marijuana baggies

Other packaging materials

Deputies say they counted more than 49 small baggies of marijuana.

Henry was taken into custody for the charge of Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale of Marijuana. Henry bonded out of jail on an $8,450 bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.