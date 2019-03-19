Dive team finds missing Bleckley County boater in Ocmulgee River

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Search crews recovered the body of a missing boater in Bleckley County.

Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody says the man was last seen Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Authorities say the Georgia State Patrol dive team helped recover the body in the Ocmulgee River.

Authorities say the search effort to find 52-year-old Larry Timothy Morrison after an apparent boating accident started Thursday night. They say a 911 call sent law enforcement to Dykes Landing on the Ocmulgee River.

Authorities say Cochran Bleckley Rescue responded to the call and found the boat. However, there was no sign of the boater.

Related Article: Parts of parks closed near Ocmulgee River due to flooding

The search lasted until Monday morning when the dive team recovered the body of Morrison.

Sheriff Coody asks that the family be kept in everyone’s thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Coody says they’re still not sure why or how the accident happened. The investigation is ongoing.

He also wants to say thank you to everyone who was able to help with the search: