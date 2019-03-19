Perry Middle School hosts Hot Air Balloon STEM Day

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Perry Middle School hosted a Hot Air Balloon STEM Day for more than 700 students Tuesday.

The Perry Area Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Museum of Aviation to host the special event.

- Advertisement -

The chamber provided two hot air balloons to show students how hot air ballooning relates to STEM.

Students heard from a balloon pilot, along with hot air balloon enthusiasts Scott and Deborah Cox.

Scott and Deborah developed the program 4 years ago.

Related Article: HBO pilot to be shot in Macon at the end of the month

They wanted to share their love of hot air ballooning with students and use it as a different way to teach science.