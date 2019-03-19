Spring brings plenty of sun and a warm up to Middle Georgia

Good evening,

We are saying goodbye to Winter tonight and hello to Spring tomorrow! Get excited, because an excellent week is on the way!



The Vernal Equinox is officially at 5:58 pm tomorrow. The day and night time hours will be almost equal on this date, and we will continue to accrue daylight hours up until the Summer Solstice.

Tomorrow:



Expect weather conditions pretty similar to what we have seen today, but likely with a little less wind. Still anticipate dry air in the area, so high fire danger will once again be possible through the area.

Next 7 Days:



A warming trend continues through the weekend as we make it back into the 70’s by Saturday. Plenty of clear skies hang around for the start of the Cherry Blossom Festival, but rain chances increase by Monday night and into Tuesday.