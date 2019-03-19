Macon man arrested in connection with stolen car investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man in connection to a stolen car investigation.

Deputies say they responded to a call at the Car Mart on the 700 block of Key Street around 9 a.m. Saturday.



- Advertisement -

Deputies say employees left the keys in a 2007 Lexus GS350. Car Mart employees tracked the car and found it near Beauregard Drive.

Deputies say they recovered the car and took 24-year-old Tiandre Antonio Stanley into custody without incident.

He’s charged with one count of theft by taking auto.

Stanley was released on a $4,050 bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.