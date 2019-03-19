Twiggs County Sheriff’s deputies need your help finding stolen church van

DRY BRANCH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a white 2011 Chevrolet Express 15 passenger van.

Deputies say that someone stole the van from Stone Creek Baptist Church located at 845 Riggins Mills Road in Dry Branch, Georgia. The van was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday on 17 March 2019.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say that someone stripped the lettering from the side panels of a second van on the premises. Therefore, the stolen van may or may not have “Stone Creek Baptist Church” lettering on the side panels.

Anyone with information

If you have information related to this incident, call the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office at 478-945-3357.