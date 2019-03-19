Arrest warrant leads Warner Robins police to find stolen vehicle with drugs

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department responded to a call on the 200 block of Ward Street about an arrest warrant on 19 March 2019 around 8:41 a.m.

Authorities say while serving the warrant they noticed a stolen car in the area with 38-year-old Joshua Isaiah Ruiz sleeping inside.   

Authorities say they arrested Ruiz for Theft by Receiving Stolen Property. They searched Ruiz and found a handgun in his waistband.

Authorities say they searched the vehicle and found 70.8 grams of Methamphetamine and 86 grams of an unknown controlled substance.  

Authorities charged Ruiz with the following:
  1. Possession Of Tools For Commission Of A Crime
  2. Theft By Receiving Stolen Property
  3. Possession With Intent To Distribute Drugs Within 1000 Feet Of A School
  4. Trafficking Methamphetamine
  5. Possession Of A Firearm In Commission Of A Crime
  6. Possession Of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon    

Authorities say Ruiz was also in violation of his probation.  

