Arrest warrant leads Warner Robins police to find stolen vehicle with drugs

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department responded to a call on the 200 block of Ward Street about an arrest warrant on 19 March 2019 around 8:41 a.m.

Authorities say while serving the warrant they noticed a stolen car in the area with 38-year-old Joshua Isaiah Ruiz sleeping inside.

- Advertisement -

Authorities say they arrested Ruiz for Theft by Receiving Stolen Property. They searched Ruiz and found a handgun in his waistband.

Authorities say they searched the vehicle and found 70.8 grams of Methamphetamine and 86 grams of an unknown controlled substance.

Authorities charged Ruiz with the following:

Possession Of Tools For Commission Of A Crime Theft By Receiving Stolen Property Possession With Intent To Distribute Drugs Within 1000 Feet Of A School Trafficking Methamphetamine Possession Of A Firearm In Commission Of A Crime Possession Of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon

Authorities say Ruiz was also in violation of his probation.