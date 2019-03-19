Takeaways from Tuesday’s State of the Base

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Robins Air Force Base has its most employees since its highest point in 1968.

That was the message delivered to RAFB officials, business leaders, elected officials and others at the State of the Base at the Museum of Aviation Tuesday.

Economic impact, future goals of the base, the current demand of the J-Star Fleet along with new job opportunities were some of the main talking points.

Commander General John Kubinec gave an update on a program that hires 1,200 new employees in 12 months.

The base has hired 886 new employees under the program with nearly 300 more still to be hired.

The Global Hawk, a large, unmanned surveillance aircraft will now have the ability to fly in and out of Robins Air Force Base.

The J-Star Fleet will also continue to be in high demand.

Commander Lyle Drew said the base’s economic impact is $273 million more than last year and is expected to grow even more this year.

The Georgia Air Show was also mentioned during the State of the Base and will include Thunderbird’s and a special F-22 demonstration.