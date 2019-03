Bibb County School District Superintendent and National Superintendent of the Year Dr. Curtis Jones paid a visit to 41NBC

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County School District Superintendent and National Superintendent of the Year Dr. Curtis Jones paid a visit to 41NBC for 41Lifestyle.

Dr. Jones shared his reaction to winning the national honor at the 2019 National Conference on Education in Los Angeles.

He also shared his goals for the Bibb County School District.