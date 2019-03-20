Deputies looking for man accused of firing shots near Macon restaurant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are looking for a man they say fired shots near a west Macon restaurant Wednesday.

Deputies say an argument over a woman led to the shooting.

An aggravated assault warrant has been issued for 25-year-old Jaqavius Javon Holloway.

Deputies say Holloway and another man, 26-year-old Rashod Donta Milner, were arguing at a home on Marlies Circle. Holloway left the home in his car and Milner got in his car and followed Holloway.

When Holloway turned onto Hightower Road off Pio Nono Avenue, he got out of his car and fired multiple rifle shots at Milner’s car. Milner backed his car up onto a curb in front of Checker’s restaurant.

Holloway was involved in a deadly shooting in 2015.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have any information.