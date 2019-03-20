Bank takes over Crystal Lake, water services remain on

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Water services will stay on at Crystal Lake Apartments.

On Wednesday, the Macon Water Authority was supposed to turn off services if the complex didn’t pay its outstanding balance of $40,000.

- Advertisement -

According to court documents obtained by 41NBC’s Tanya Modersitzki, Crystal Lake filed for receivership last Tuesday.

This means Crystal Lake is in delinquency and claims it cannot afford to fix code violations.

The complex asks that the bank take care of the property.

Court documents state Strategic Management Partners as the qualified receiver. The bank will keep the complex operating until another company buys it.

MWA Director Tony Rojas says they’ve reached an agreement with the receivership bank to pay the past due balance and keep water services on.