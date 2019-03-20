Dry and mild beginning to Spring!

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The sun rose in Winter but will set in Spring as the changing of seasons takes place at 5:58 pm this evening with the vernal equinox.

TODAY.

Much like yesterday, today we will see a lot of sunshine across the region and temperatures that will continue to gradually warm over the next several days. This afternoon I am expecting temperatures to rise into the middle and upper 60’s. The average high temperature for this time of year is 71° so we will fall just shy of that mark today. With a mostly clear sky in tow for this evening, temperatures will fall quickly after sunset at 7:46 pm. Another cold night is in store as overnight low temperatures will be falling into the middle and upper 30’s before rebounding nicely tomorrow afternoon.

TOMORROW.

A weak cold front is coming in from the central plains tomorrow, but it will not be bringing any noticeable changes other than breezy conditions. Sustained wind speeds will be five to ten miles per hour out of the west, but gusts could get up to twenty miles per hour. Temperature wise tomorrow afternoon will be another great day as afternoon highs climb to near 70° in spots. We will see a few added high clouds, but still expect to see a mostly sunny sky. Clear conditions return overnight and that will allow the temperatures to cool off quickly into the low 40’s.

EXTENDED.

We stay dry through Sunday but will be under a partly cloudy sky by then. Temperatures will be making their way into the middle 70’s by the end of the weekend. The rain holds off until Monday and Tuesday where a cold front will move through bringing with it widespread rain and cooler temperatures.

