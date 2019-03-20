Dublin water park set to open Memorial Day Weekend

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgians will have a place to splish and splash in Laurens County this summer.



The new Southern Pines Water Park, located inside Southern Pines Regional Park, is scheduled to open Memorial Day Weekend.

- Advertisement -

The water park, funded partly by more than $500,000 of SPLOST funds, will have two slides, a lazy river, splash pad and a kiddie pool.



Laurens County Recreation Authority Executive Director Brian Mallette says Southern Pines is the ideal place due to the amount of tournaments there.



As Laurens County continues to grow, residents say they’re excited to have a water park in the area so money spent can go back into their community.

“Economically, I think it will help our city grow even more and with the funding from this we maybe can even expand this one day. You never know. Especially with the activities in the park already the funds will just be amazing,” Youth Council member Jalicia McRae said.

The park not only gives a place for people to catch some rays this summer, but job opportunities as well. Teenagers and young adults can work at the concession stand or as lifeguards.

The park opens Memorial Day weekend.