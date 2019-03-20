Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested man for possession of drugs, gun

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for possession of drugs and a gun.

Sheriff’s deputies patrolled Holt Avenue around 1 a.m. That’s when they noticed a Buick Road Master parked on the wrong side of Holt Avenue.

- Advertisement -

Deputies stopped the car which had two occupants: 23-year-old Torry Jarrell Slater and his passenger.

During the traffic stop, deputies saw a drug scale and a book-bag hidden under Slater’s legs. That’s when deputies told Slater to turn the car off. However, he put the car in drive and sped off. Slater struck two patrol cars damaging them.

Deputies say after a brief pursuit, Slater stopped the car on McKenzie Drive. Both Slater and the passenger fled on foot. After a short pursuit, deputies took Slater into custody.

Deputies say they searched Slater and found over 2oz. of Marijuana, a stolen semi-auto pistol and over $6,000.00 in cash.

Deputies say the passenger was able to flee on foot before deputies were able to locate him.

Slater was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with the following:

Fleeing and Eluding, Felony Obstruction of Peace Officer

Three charges of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer

Two counts of Interference of Government Property

Reckless Conduct

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute within 1,000 feet of a School

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Theft by Receiving Felony

Slater also had warrants from an unrelated case for Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Fleeing and Eluding.

Slater is being held in the Bibb County Jail without a bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.