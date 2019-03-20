Pinkest Party on Earth is almost here for the Cherry Blossom Festival

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)-The Pinkest Party on Earth starts Friday, and event specialists are almost finished setting everything up!

From the fountains to cherry blossoms painted on the roads, it’s all in preparation for the Cherry Blossom Festival.

- Advertisement -

James Graybeal, the Road Manager for Drew Exposition, says they are ahead of schedule when it comes to getting the rides ready.

At Central City Park, vendors, staff, and volunteers are working tirelessly to get everything set up.

Brian Gillette, the owner of Gillettes Pizza, has gone to the festival for 20 years. He arrived last Saturday to start setting up.

Related Article: Central City Park cleans up for Cherry Blossom Festival

The Cherry Blossom Festival has a new double Ferris Wheel that they are excited to introduce to the public!

The Cherry Blossom festival begins on Friday.

For a full list of events and times, head to https://cherryblossom.com/