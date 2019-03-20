Remains found in Davisboro by railroad personnel, GBI trying to identify

DAVISBORO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to identify human remains found in Williamson Swamp Creek.



The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says railroad personnel found the remains.



- Advertisement -

The GBI Crime Scene Unit is assisting sheriff’s investigators with the investigation.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this case, call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 552-0911. You can also call the GBI Eastman Office at (478) 374-6988.