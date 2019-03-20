Commissioners discuss concerns for serving alcohol at movies

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – During Tuesday night’s Macon-Bibb Commission Meeting, commissioners expressed concern over alcohol in movie theaters.

The Amstar 16 Movie Theater, off Zebulon Road, is requesting the city approve an alcohol beverage license. This would allow the theater to serve alcohol.

Commissioner Elaine Lucas says she’s concerned because there are children at the movie theater.

“There ought to be some places where you don’t drink. This just really raises a concern that I have as an educator and as a mother,” she said.

Commissioners agreed to postpone the decision to discuss the license more and will revisit it at committee meetings Tuesday.

Commissioners also approved the resolution to help pay for the Macon Hyatt Place parking deck.

The parking deck is for future hotel customers, Macon Auditorium, temple guests, and other event parking.

“It’s a significant investment into Macon-Bibb County to improve this entire block that will start behind City Hall,” Commissioner Al Tillman said.

The parking deck is being built behind City Hall and will be complete by the end of next year.